ENG Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah In Beast Mode! Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer To Take 100 Test Wickets - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah on Monday broke Kapil Dev's record to become the fastest Indian bowler to take 100+ Test wickets. He achieved the feat during fifth day's play of the fourth Test against England at the Oval, London.

Bumrah struck in back-to-back overs to remove Ollie Pope, for his 100th scalp, and Jonny Bairstow as India inched closer to a win.

Watch the wickets here:

Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.

Kya spell hai… Terrific



Burmah was playing his 24th Test.

Kapil Dev took 25 Tests to breach the 100-wicket mark. Irfan Pathan (28), Mohammed Shami (29) and Javagal Srinath (30) complete the top five.

At the time of filing the report, England were 149/6 (70), still needing another 219 runs for the win.

The winners of the match will take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The finale at Old Trafford, Manchester is scheduled to start on September 10.

