ENG Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah In Beast Mode! Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer To Take 100 Test Wickets - WATCH

September 06, 2021
Bumrah struck in back-to-back overs to remove Ollie Pope, for his 100th scalp, and Jonny Bairstow as India inched closer to a win at the Oval, London

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2021, Last Updated at 7:16 pm
England's Jonny Bairstow is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
AP Photo
Jasprit Bumrah on Monday broke Kapil Dev's record to become the fastest Indian bowler to take 100+ Test wickets. He achieved the feat during fifth day's play of the fourth Test against England at the Oval, London.

4th Test, Day 5 Blog | Scorecard | News

Bumrah struck in back-to-back overs to remove Ollie Pope, for his 100th scalp, and Jonny Bairstow as India inched closer to a win.

Watch the wickets here:

Burmah was playing his 24th Test.

Kapil Dev took 25 Tests to breach the 100-wicket mark. Irfan Pathan (28), Mohammed Shami (29) and Javagal Srinath (30) complete the top five.

At the time of filing the report, England were 149/6 (70), still needing another 219 runs for the win.

The winners of the match will take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The finale at Old Trafford, Manchester is scheduled to start on September 10.

