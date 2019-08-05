Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC To Face Army Red, ATK Gear Up For Indian Navy Challenge – Live Streaming, Venue And More

With the Durand Cup finally in full throttle in its 129th edition, Indian Super League sides are set to face action finally with Bengaluru FC and ATK scheduled to face Army Red and Indian Navy. The match will take place today, August 5. Both sides will play in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Already two matches have been played in the tournament, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan registering victories.

Time And Venue

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC will face Army Red at 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, Indian Navy will face ATK at 6:30 PM IST. Both matches will be played in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.