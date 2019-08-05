﻿
Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC To Face Army Red, ATK Gear Up For Indian Navy Challenge – Live Streaming, Venue And More

In today's Durand Cup (August 5) fixtures, Indian Super League sides Bengaluru FC and ATK are set to face Army Red and Indian Navy respectively. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details..

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.
With the Durand Cup finally in full throttle in its 129th edition, Indian Super League sides are set to face action finally with Bengaluru FC and ATK scheduled to face Army Red and Indian Navy. The match will take place today, August 5. Both sides will play in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

(DURAND CUP 2019 FULL SCHEDULE | BFC VS AR PREVIEW)

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Already two matches have been played in the tournament, with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan registering victories.

(MATCH REPORT: EAST BENGAL VS ARMY RED)

(MATCH REPORT: MOHUN BAGAN VS MOHAMMEDAN SPORTING)

Time And Venue

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC will face Army Red at 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, Indian Navy will face ATK at 6:30 PM IST. Both matches will be played in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

ALSO READ: Thousands Of Fans Used To Come From Old Delhi To Watch Durand Cup: Shyam Thapa – WATCH

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles. 

or just type initial letters