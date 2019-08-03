﻿
Durand Cup 2019: Two Late Goals Help East Bengal Beat Army Red 2-0

Playing their first match of the season, the I-League runners-up East Bengal had a profligate first-half, before late goals from Jaime Colado and Vidyasagar Khangembam settle the issue against Arme Red in the second Durand Cup 2019 fixture

PTI 03 August 2019
This is the 129th edition of Durand Cup, the world's third oldest football competition.
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-08-03T22:33:31+0530

Late goals by Jaime Colado and Vidyasagar Khangembam helped hosts East Bengal blank a 10-man Army Red 2-0 in the Durand Cup in Kolkata Saturday.

Playing their first match of the season, the I-League runners-up had a profligate first-half with the biggest miss coming off Santos' 25th-minute free-kick that ricochetted off the crossbar.

Also Read: Durand Cup Full Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming And More

The Army Red were reduced to 10 players after their goalkeeper Muhammad Shanoos pulled down substitute Khangembam from behind to be shown a red card.

Colado scored from the resultant freekick in the 84th minute to give the home side the lead, while in the first minute of the stoppage time Khangembam tapped in from a low cross by Samad Ali to complete the tally.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan Blank Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 In Opener

East Bengal's Spaniard gaffer Alejandro Menendez fielded two foreigners in central defender Borja Gomez Perez while Colado led the attack as the red-and-gold dominated the proceedings but could not convert their chances till Army Red reduced to 10 players.

PTI Kolkata Durand Cup Football Sports
