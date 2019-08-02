Durand Cup: Full Schedule, Venue, Live Streaming And More

After a three-year gap, the Durand Cup is finally back with Mohun Bagan set to face Mohammedan Sporting in the tournament opener at Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata), on August 2. The world's third oldest football competition's venue has also been changed from Delhi for the first time in its 129th edition.

(MOHUN BAGAN VS MOHAMMEDAN SPORTING PREVIEW)

This year, we will see plenty of competition with the participating outfits coming from I-League and Indian Super League. Also, we will see a few Army teams.

There are four groups, from which the table topper will progress to the semifinals.

Participating Teams:

Chennai City

East Bengal

Gokulam Kerala

Mohun Bagan

Real Kashmir

ATK

Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa

Jamshedpur

Mohammedan Sporting

Indian Air Force Army Green

Army Red Indian Navy

Groups And Full Schedule

Here are the respective groups and fixtures:

Credit: Durand Cup's Twitter Account

The semifinals will take place on August 21, with the finals set to kick-off on August 24.

Venue

Kolkata will be hosting the tournament from August 2-24. The matches will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium, East Bengal Ground, Mohun Bagan Ground, Kanchenjunga Stadium and Kalyani Stadium.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles. The semifinal and final match will be live broadcasted via Star Sports and live-streamed via Hotstar.