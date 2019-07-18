Durand Cup Tickets To Be Sold From Rs 20 Onwards

The tickets of Durand Cup, which is making a comeback after three years, are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 100 and are available for Kolkata and Siliguri matches. Mohun Bagan will take on Mohammedan Sporting to kick off the competition on August 2 at the Saltlake Stadium, which will also host the semifinals (August 20) and final (August 24).

"Tickets for the 2019 edition of The Durand Cup matches are priced between INR 20-100 and will be available exclusively across BookMyShow's web and mobile platforms. Fans can book their tickets to the games in Kolkata and Kalyani starting Thursday," a media statement said.

Asia's oldest cup competition will see 16 teams, including six each from I-League and Indian Super League, battle it out across six venues -- Saltlake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Ground, East Bengal Ground, Kalyani and Siliguri.

Army Green are the defending champions, having won their maiden title beating NEROCA FC on penalties in the last edition in 2016.

Durand Cup started in 1888 as an Army Cup but was later opened for other clubs as Mohammedan Sporting were the first team from Kolkata to win the title in 1940.

The Big Two of the Maidan, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, are the most successful teams of the competition, winning 16 times each.