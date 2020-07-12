Amitabh Bachchan In Hospital: Sports Stars Send Best Wishes After 'Big B' Tests COVID-19 Positive

A number of Indian sports stars are keeping Amitabh Bachchan in their prayers as the Bollywood legend fights coronavirus.

Praying for a "quick recovery," batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his Twitter feed: "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery."

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery.

Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that Amitabh has "always been a fighter and will see this through too".

Wishing you a speedy recovery @SrBachchan. The prayers and good wishes of the entire country are behind you. You have always been a fighter and will see this through too with your will power and resilience. Hope you get well really soon

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retweeted him with the quote: "Get well soon sir."

Get well soon sir

"#Prayers for #AmitabhBachhan #AbhishekBachchan and #ChetanChauhan ji. #GetWellSoonSir," said former fast bowler RP Singh, extending wishes to former cricket Chetan Chauhan who also tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday.

"Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #COVID-19," said fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

"Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #COVID-19," said fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

"Praying for your speedy recovery sir," said athlete Hima Das.

"Praying for your speedy recovery sir," said athlete Hima Das.

"Get well soon #OneFamily @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan," Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.