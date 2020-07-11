July 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For Covid, Shifted To Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For Covid, Shifted To Hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that they had tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to a hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For Covid, Shifted To Hospital
Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For Covid, Shifted To Hospital
outlookindia.com
2020-07-12T00:37:43+0530

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus and have been shifted to a hospital.

In a Twitter post, Abhishek Bachchan said both have mild symptoms and their family and staff are being tested.

Earlier in the evening, Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted that he has tested positive and asked everyone who had come in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested as well.

Both of them have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

People across the country have tweeted their wishes for their quick recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic. He was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Abhishek’s latest release is Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Next Story >>

Road Named After Sushant Singh Rajput In His Hometown In Bihar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos