Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For Covid, Shifted To Hospital

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus and have been shifted to a hospital.

In a Twitter post, Abhishek Bachchan said both have mild symptoms and their family and staff are being tested.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted that he has tested positive and asked everyone who had come in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested as well.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Both of them have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

People across the country have tweeted their wishes for their quick recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic. He was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Abhishek’s latest release is Amazon Prime’s Breathe: Into The Shadows.