Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday wished Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, a speedy recovery.

The Bollywood icon confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive. The 77-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Minutes after the tweet, Akhtar replied with "Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border" message to win hearts of fans.

Get well soon Amit ji. Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

The 44-year-old also took to opportunity to interact with a seemingly angry fan, who wrote: "across the border terrorists rehte hain..nhi chahye koi bhi speedy recovery wali dua".

Sunnay wali upar walay ki zaat hai. Kya pata kis ki sun lay bhai :)

Aap k label kernay se koi label ho nahi jata. God bless you. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 11, 2020

Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. News agency PTI, quoting sources at the hospital, said the actor is not on ventilation.

Amitabh's son Abhishek said that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.