July 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Hospital, Shoaib Akhtar 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery

Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Hospital, Shoaib Akhtar 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery

Minutes after Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Shoaib Akhtar wished the Bollywood icon speedy recovery with a special message

Outlook Web Bureau 12 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Hospital, Shoaib Akhtar 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery
Amitabh Bachchan and Shoaib Akhtar
Coronavirus-infected Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Hospital, Shoaib Akhtar 'Prays' For Speedy Recovery
outlookindia.com
2020-07-12T00:54:12+0530

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday wished Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested positive for coronavirus infection, a speedy recovery.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The Bollywood icon confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive. The 77-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Minutes after the tweet, Akhtar replied with "Prayers for a speedy recovery from all your fans across the border" message to win hearts of fans.

The 44-year-old also took to opportunity to interact with a seemingly angry fan, who wrote: "across the border terrorists rehte hain..nhi chahye koi bhi speedy recovery wali dua".

Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. News agency PTI, quoting sources at the hospital, said the actor is not on ventilation.

Amitabh's son Abhishek said that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Next Story >>

ENG Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: After Zak Crawley Fight, West Indies Bowlers Take Owners

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos