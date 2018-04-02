Rajeev Chandrasekhar Resigns As Board Director Of Republic TV

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has resigned as the board director of the Republic TV.

In a statement put out on Twitter, Chandrasekhar said he resigned as he was recently elected as a member of the BJP.

“As you are aware, from 2006, I have been in public life as an independent MP and not a member of any political party. Since I am now a member of the BJP, I believe it is in the best interest of Republic TV’s brand and team that I no longer serve on the board,” he said.

Im happy n privileged to hv been associated with @republic all these months ! I wish #Arnab n his team the very best ðð» pic.twitter.com/KwPP0BSP9u — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) April 2, 2018

Earlier this month, Chandrasekharhad had joined the Bharatiya Janta Party formally ahead of Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka.



"I will work with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well," he had said.

Chandrasekhar also owns Asianet News Online Private Limited which is an investor aside from Goswami’s SARG Media Holding Private Limited which is said to be the main investor in ARG Outlier.



Chandrasekhar, the largest investor in the venture has large shareholdings in Asianet News Network from Kerala and in Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha from Karnataka. The MP had found himself in a soup last year before the launch of the channel when he had sent out an email which said that the pre-requisites for hiring editorial talent included that they should be “right of center in his / her editorial tonality”, “Pro-India, Pro-Military” and “aligned to Chairman’s ideology”.