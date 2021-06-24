Rahul Despises PM Modi For Twisting The Present And Destroying The Future Of India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the grounds of distracting the present with theatrics and "toying" with the future of the country.

His reaction was triggered by Modi's interaction with the participants of Toycathon-2021 through video-conferencing .

PM said, the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture and society.

"Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment. PM is distracting India's present with theatrics and 'toying' with the future," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister, in his address, called upon young innovators and startups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of the country's capabilities and ideas to the world.

(With PTI Inputs)

