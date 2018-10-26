Interim CBI Chief Nageshwar Rao Won't Take Policy Decisions: Supreme Court

﻿
The Supreme Court said that decisions taken by CBI interim chief M. Nageshwar Rao Rao since October 23 till date shall not be implemented.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 October 2018
2018-10-26T13:24:38+0530
M Nageshwar Rao, the interim chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), can take no policy decisions, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

During a hearing on CBI Director Alok Verma’s petition challenging his forced leave, the top court said that decisions taken by Rao since October 23 till date shall not be implemented.

All decisions taken by Rao shall be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover, the court said.

Rao took charge as interim chief of the CBI on Wednesday following a government order.

The CBI infighting follows days of feud between the agency’s top two officers- Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other. 

M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director late last night, appointed Satish Dagar as Superintendent of Police to probe the case, they said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved that during the period of the subsistence of the aforesaid interim measure, cited in reference above, Shri M Nageshwar Rao, IPS, presently working as Joint Director, CBI shall look after duties and functions of Director CBI and shall take over the duties and functions with immediate effect," the ministry of DoPT said in an order issued last night. 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were asked to go on leave as per the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission and it was "absolutely essential" to maintain the institutional integrity of CBI.

In a late-night order, the government on Wednesday divested CBI chief Alok Verma of his charge and Joint Director M. Nageshwar Rao was asked to take charge as interim chief.

(With inputs from agencies)

Alok Verma Rakesh Asthana M. Nageshwar Rao CBI Supreme Court

