CBI's Top 2 Officers Sent On Leave To Maintain Agency's Integrity, Says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley sad the government's decision to remove CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is based on the CVC's recommendations.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana have been asked to go on leave to maintain agency's integrity.
Justifying the government's decision to send Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) top two officers on leave, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday the move was  essential to restore the agency's institutional integrity and credibility.

Jaitley sad the government's decision to remove CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is based on the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) recommendations.

The CVC made its recommendations on Tuesday evening, he said. 

Jaitley told reporters that allegations by the top two officers of the country's premier investigation agency led to a "bizarre and unfortunate" situation.

 A Special Investigation Team will probe the charges and both persons will "sit out" as an interim measure, he said.

 It is an extraordinary situation, and the accused cannot be allowed to be in charge of investigation against them, the minister said.

He also dismissed as "rubbish" allegations of opposition parties, including the Congress, that Verma was removed because he wanted to look into the Rafale fighter jet deal.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

