In Its First Reaction On Pakistan Polls, India Says Hope New Govt Will Work Towards Terror-Free South Asia

India on Saturday said it desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan, and hoped that the new government in Islamabad will work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence, in its first reaction on elections in that country.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said India welcomed that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.

"India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours," he said.

"We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence," Kumar said.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25, winning 116 of the 270 seats.

Jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 64 seats and former president Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats are placed at number two and three respectively.

Amid clear indications that his party was on course of wresting power, Khan on Thursday had said Pakistan was ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir, through talks.

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start," he said.

Ties between India and Pakistan have nose-dived in the last few years over cross-border terrorism. Relations worsened after terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups on several military bases in India.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Pakistan must stop terror activities from its soil for any meaningful talks between the two countries to resolve the outstanding issues.

