The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 July 2018 Last Updated at 9:22 pm National

In Its First Reaction On Pakistan Polls, India Says Hope New Govt Will Work Towards Terror-Free South Asia

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said India welcomed that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.
Outlook Web Bureau
In Its First Reaction On Pakistan Polls, India Says Hope New Govt Will Work Towards Terror-Free South Asia
Imran Khan's PTI emerges as the single largest party in the Pakistan general elections.
AP File Photo
In Its First Reaction On Pakistan Polls, India Says Hope New Govt Will Work Towards Terror-Free South Asia
outlookindia.com
2018-07-28T21:22:45+0530

India on Saturday said it desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan, and hoped that the new government in Islamabad will work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence, in its first reaction on elections in that country.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said India welcomed that the people of Pakistan have reposed their faith in democracy through general elections.

Advertisement opens in new window

"India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours," he said.

"We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence," Kumar said.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25, winning 116 of the 270 seats.

Jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 64 seats and former president Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with 43 seats are placed at number two and three respectively.

Amid clear indications that his party was on course of wresting power, Khan on Thursday had said Pakistan was ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir, through talks.

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ties between India and Pakistan have nose-dived in the last few years over cross-border terrorism. Relations worsened after terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups on several military bases in India.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Pakistan must stop terror activities from its soil for any meaningful talks between the two countries to resolve the outstanding issues.

 

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Imran Khan (Retired Pakistani Cricketer) New Delhi Pakistan Elections 2018 Indo-Pakistan Diplomacy Diplomacy & Foreign Policy National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Consider 'Bhagidar' Comment A Compliment: PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters