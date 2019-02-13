We Will Remember: Upset Mamata Tells Sonia After Cong Leader Attacks TMC Over Chit Fund Scam

After senior Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the Trinamool Congress severely in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the chit fund scam, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee got so angry that even former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was unable to placate her.

When the two senior leaders came face to face in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the West Bengal Chief Minister told Gandhi: "We will remember", as per a report on NDTV.

When Gandhi replied saying "we are accusing each other but we are friends", Banerjee seemed unmoved.

The chit fund scam in West Bengal echoed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Left and Congress members accusing the Trinamool Congress of looting money of lakhs of investors.

Members from the TMC were protesting in the well of the House when the discussion on 'The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018' was taken up.

Participating in the discussion, Congress' Chowdhury said that lakhs of people were looted by the TMC and that their money should be returned.

CPI-M member Mohammed Salim alleged that TMC has come up due to corruption and even remarked that some members of the party in the House should go to jail.

On both occasions, members from the BJP, which is engaged in a political slugfest with the TMC over Saradha scam and other issues, were seen thumping their desks.

Later, TMC members were seen shouting slogans against Salim.

Some members of the TMC are under the lens for their alleged role in chit fund scams.

TMC leader Saugata Roy said Banerjee took the trouble of getting arrested the main person in the Saradha scam and wanted to know from the central government on what they were doing in the last five years with regard to the scam.