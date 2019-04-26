Rahul Gandhi Showing Signs Of Desperation As 'Fake' Narrative Around Rafale Is Crumbling: Arun Jaitley

﻿
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the desperation reached a peak when Rahul Gandhi offered four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the AAP without realising that Arvind Kejriwal was "playing games" with the Congress.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is showing signs of desperation as the narrative created by him around irregularities in the Rafale jet deal is "evaporating"
PTI File Photo
2019-04-26T19:55:33+0530

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is showing signs of desperation as the "fake" narratives built by him over the Rafale jet deal and loan waivers to business houses have evaporated.

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said the desperation reached a peak when Gandhi offered four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the Aam Aadmi Party without realising that its chief Arvind Kejriwal was "playing games" with the Congress.

"He (Gandhi) displayed the desperation of a loser," Jaitley said.

The minister further claimed that going by the euphoric reaction on the ground, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get a larger mandate in the ongoing general elections than what it had received in 2014.

"Rahul Gandhi, in the last one year, built up a fake narrative on Rafale and loan waiver to business houses, which was contrary to the truth. The fake issues evaporated and now strike no chord in the electorate," he said.

The "desperation of Gandhi was at a climax" when the Congress and the NCP outsourced the job of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raj Thackeray without realising the fallout of such a move in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other north Indian States, Jaitley said.

Observing that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are 48 years behind the times, Jaitley said India's social combination and economic profile has completely changed since 1971.

"The Congress is contesting the 2019 election on the 1971 agenda. It is not in tune with the times. The writing on the wall is loud and clear. Those who lived a life of entitlement all through, give up when office seems to be a distant dream," said the post, titled 'Has the Congress Thrown its Hands up?'.

The 'New India' is a positive India, Jaitley said, adding it does not accept the negativism of Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and TDP.

Voting for the first three rounds of the elections covering 303 Parliamentary seats are over and there is a "groundswell" for the BJP, he added.

"The Congress is in no position to effectively take on the regional parties or the BJP... The euphoric reaction at the ground suggests a mandate larger than 2014. A 65 per cent to 70 per cent approval rating for an incumbent Prime Minister is unprecedented in India," Jaitley said.

The seven-phased elections will be over on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

PTI

