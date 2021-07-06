Modi Promotes Ministers On Attacking Rahul Gandhi: Cong Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

July 06, 2021
I think the only criteria before a cabinet reshuffle, which Modi looks for, is their Twitter timelines. How much have they attacked Rahul Gandhi," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters

Outlook Web Desk 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:52 pm
Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said on Monday that Modi gives edges to those ministers who denigrate Rahul Gandhi
PTI
 With union cabinet reshufflearound the corner, the Congress on Tuesday took a dig at the Centre, accusing them  of giving priorities to ministers who attack party leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and rewards the governors with charges of  "impropriety".

This came after the appointment of the new governors  in eight states by the president.

"This is a strange government. If a governor is found indulging in impropriety, that governor is most likely to be rewarded.

"Likewise, I think the only criteria before a cabinet reshuffle, which (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi looks for, is their Twitter timelines. How much have they attacked Rahul Gandhi," he told reporters when asked about the cabinet reshuffle.

Khera said higher the number of tweets against the former Congress chief, the better it is for a minister.

"Because the ministers in the Modi cabinet are not there to deliver, not there to do anything in terms of governance, their portfolios, the only unspoken rule for the cabinet of Mr Modi is go attack Mr Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"There is only one ability that Union ministers should possess to earn a high rank in the cabinet, and that Modi feels is based on how much they tweet against Rahul Gandhi. Their promotion will be based on that," Khera said.

The Congress leader also asked whether the government has changed any of the governors against whom charges of impropriety have been made. He named the West Bengal and Rajasthan governors, and the administrator of Lakshadweep.

"Have they changed the governor who was found indulging in all kinds of constitutional impropriety in West Bengal? Have they changed the governor who was found selling his autobiography to vice-chancellors in Rajasthan? Have they changed any of those governors against whom there are charges of financial impropriety, for example the administrator of Lakshadweep?" he asked.

There is a buzz of an impending cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday evening.

