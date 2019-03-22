﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  High Profile Contest In Thoothukudi As Kanimozhi Ready To Take On Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Soundararajan

High Profile Contest In Thoothukudi As Kanimozhi Ready To Take On Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Soundararajan

For both leaders it will be their first direct election. Kanimozhi, who has been elected twice to the Rajya Sabha, has been grooming the constituency, spending a large portion of her MPLAD funds there.

G.C. Shekhar 22 March 2019
High Profile Contest In Thoothukudi As Kanimozhi Ready To Take On Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Soundararajan
File photo of DMK leader Kanimozhi
High Profile Contest In Thoothukudi As Kanimozhi Ready To Take On Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Soundararajan
outlookindia.com
2019-03-22T02:27:54+0530

Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat will witness a high profile contest between DMK leader Kanimozhi and state BJP chief Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

For both leaders it will be their first direct election. Kanimozhi, who has been elected twice to the Rajya Sabha, has been grooming the constituency, spending a large portion of her MPLAD funds there.

BJP national secretary H. Raja, known for his inflammatory speeches, will try his luck again from Sivaganga constituency. In 2014 as the candidate of the NDA, he had finished third ahead of Karti Chidambaram of the Congress. Karti is likely to be the UPA candidate this time too.

Union Minister of state Pon Radhakrishnan will seek reelection from Kanyakumari and will face a Congress candidate.

C. P. Radhakrishnan has been fielded again from Coimbatore since he had won twice in 1998 and 1999 and finished a strong second in 2014.

For Ramanathapuram seat, former AIADMK leader Mini Nainar Nagendran, who joined the BJP a year ago, has been fielded and will take on the IUML candidate.

READ MORE IN:
G.C. Shekhar M.K. Kanimozhi Tamilisai Soundararajan Karti P Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Thoothukudi Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP DMK Congress AIADMK National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Largely Sticks To Past Winners In List for Maharashtra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From G.C. Shekhar
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters