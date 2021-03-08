Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS To Rock Stage At Grammys 2021

Popular artists Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are likely to set the 63rd Grammy Awards stage on fire through their mesmerising performance

The Recording Academy has announced the names of the big wigs of music industry, who will perform at the Grammy Awards

Watch the #GRAMMYs on Sunday, March 14––live on @CBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT! âÂ¨



Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/QvPFFUPosj — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

The ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 14, will take at the Los Angeles Convention Center with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony, which was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards, also feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, singers Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard and Miranda Lambert.



According to the press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."

Rapper Lil Baby, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch will also perform.

Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyonce is leading the list with nine nominations.

Other venues will be used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the show.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine