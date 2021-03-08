March 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS To Rock Stage At Grammys 2021

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS To Rock Stage At Grammys 2021

The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards and the ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 14

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS To Rock Stage At Grammys 2021
K-POP BTS to perform at Grammys
@RecordingAcad/ Twitter
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS To Rock Stage At Grammys 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-03-08T11:28:03+05:30

Popular artists Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are likely to set the 63rd Grammy Awards stage on fire through their mesmerising performance

The Recording Academy has announced the names of the big wigs of music industry, who will perform at the Grammy Awards

The ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 14, will take at the Los Angeles Convention Center with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony, which was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards, also feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, singers Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard and Miranda Lambert.

According to the press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all."

Rapper Lil Baby, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch will also perform.

Dua Lipa, Ricch and Swift are among this year's top nominees, with six nods each, while pop star Beyonce is leading the list with nine nominations.

Other venues will be used for the reading of nominations and announcement of winners in various categories.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the show.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Talk About Royal Split During Interview With Oprah Winfrey

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Taylor Swift Los Angeles Grammy Billboard Latin Music Awards Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos