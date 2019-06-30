Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood, Says It Was Leading Her To 'Path Of Ignorance'

﻿
In 2016, Zaira had essayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Amir Khan-starrer Dangal, followed by the lead role in "Secret Superstar".

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
Dangal actor Zaira Wasim. (File photo)
National-award-winning actor Zaira Wasim has disassociated herself from Bollywood, saying the journey she had embarked on five years ago was leading her to "path of ignorance", adding she had slowly transitioned out of her "imaan" (faith).

Zaira, in a 6-page-long Instagram post, cited the teachings of Quran and Allah for calling it quits. In 2016, Zaira had essayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the Amir Khan-starrer Dangal, followed by the lead role in "Secret Superstar".

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," she wrote on Instagram.

She added the field had brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith).

"While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

"Indeed the hearts find peace when it acquires the knowledge of its Creator, His Attributes, His Mercy and His commandments," she said.

"I began to heavily rely upon Allah's mercy for my help and guidance instead of valuing my own believability. I discovered my lack of knowledge of the basic fundamentals of my religion and how my inability to reinforce a change earlier was a result of confusing my heart's contentment and well being with strengthening and satisfying my own (shallow and worldly) desires."

