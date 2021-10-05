‘Bigg Boss 15’: Who’s Getting Paid How Much Per Day!

Season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’ began airing on October 2 and has become of the most talked-about reality shows since then. Unlike other seasons this season has begun with a bang all thanks to the contestants on the show. It promises to be an exciting season of the show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The contestants get paid a bomb to be a part of the show. Here is a list of participants that are demanding exorbitant fees to appear on the show.

Karan Kundrra, a prime contestant, allegedly earns Rs 8 lakh per week, or over Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand per day.

Contestant Jay Bhanushali, who was one of the last ones to enter the show, allegedly earns Rs 11 lakh per week, or about Rs 1 lakh 65 thousand each day.

Pratik Sehajpal, the first confirmed ‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant, allegedly earns Rs 2 lakh per week and over Rs 30000 per day.

Nishant Bhat, the first runner-up on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh every week, or Rs 30,000 per day.

Shamita Shetty, ‘Bigg Boss OTT's second runner-up, was the show's highest-paid participant. Now, in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 15, she is reportedly paid Rs 5 lakh each week, or almost Rs 70 thousand per day.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was also a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, is reportedly paid 10 lakh per week, or 1.50 lakh per day.

Akasa Singh, a strong contestant on the show, gets paid almost Rs 5 lakh per week, or nearly Rs 70 thousand each day.

Donal Bisht, one of the most talked-about contestants, allegedly earns Rs 4 lakh each week, or almost Rs 60 thousand per day.

Umar Riaz, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Asim Riaz's brother, allegedly earns Rs 3 lakh per week, or over Rs 40 thousand per day.

Simba Nagpal, another strong contender for the season, allegedly earns Rs 1 lakh per week, or over Rs 15 thousand per day.

Sahil Shroff, one of the most popular contestants, reportedly earns Rs 150,000 each week, or over Rs 20,000 per day.

Contestant Miesha Iyer reportedly earns Rs 2 lakh per week, or almost Rs 30 thousand per day.

Singer Afsana Khan, one of the contestants who had backed out of the show and then returned last moment, allegedly earns Rs 10 lakh per week, or over Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand per day.

Vishal Kotian, a strong contender for the title, allegedly earns Rs 2 lakh each week, or almost Rs 30 thousand per day.

Vidhi Pandya, who has been garnering a lot of praise for her screen presence, allegedly earns Rs 4 lakh each week, or over Rs 50 thousand per day.

Last, but not least, contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal, who is slowly and steadily turning out to be the dark horse in the show, is reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh each week, which equates to over Rs 30000 per day.