Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana: Bullying Is Traumatic For Every Person

The actor is UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels strongly on the topic of bullying.

2021-11-06T19:24:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 7:24 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana believes that irrespective of the age, bullying can leave a negative impact on anyone’s mind. Khurrana who is , UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children) shared his thought on Saturday, which marks International Day against Violence and Bullying at School including Cyberbullying.

Ayushmann said, “Bullying is traumatic for every person, and in the present day it also happens online. In the case of cyberbullying, children are often not sure of how and where to access help, whether the bullying originates from people they know in school, in their communities or strangers on the internet.”

 The International Day was marked with the theme: ‘Tackling cyberbullying and other forms of online violence involving children and young people’.

 Ayushmann believes that it the responsibility of everyone to stand up against bullies and support children who have the traumatic experience.

“As parents, teachers, family members it’s our collective responsibility to ensure that all children are aware of how to stay safe online, to create a safe space where children who experience online violence do not hesitate to seek help. Together, let us make the internet a safer place.”

Outlook Web Bureau Ayushmann Khurrana Mumbai Art & Entertainment
