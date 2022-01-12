Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor On Breakup With Malaika Arora: Ain't No Place For Shady Rumours

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to clear the air around his breakup rumours with actress Malaika Arora. Here's what he had to say.

Arjun Kapoor On Breakup With Malaika Arora: Ain't No Place For Shady Rumours
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. | Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Trending

Arjun Kapoor On Breakup With Malaika Arora: Ain't No Place For Shady Rumours
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T20:35:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:35 pm

Going by the recent breakup rumour mills, actor Arjun Kapoor put an end to the speculation by sharing an adorable mirror selfie with girlfriend and actress Malaika Arora. Kapoor took to Instagram to address the ongoing rumour and slammed at the trolls spreading such spurious news. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

As far as the breakup rumours are concerned, a report in BollywoodLife claimed, "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

Several celebrities like actress Athiya Shetty, actress Tara Sutaria and singer Lisa Mishra commented on Kapoor's post with their share of good wishes for the couple. Here's a glimpse of the same:

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in director Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also features actor John Abraham and actresses Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. He also has the flick ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Mumbai India Entertainment Film Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood news Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Mohit Raina On His Wedding: It Was Not a Planned Affair

Arslan Goni Clears The Air On Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan

Preity Zinta Is All Smiles As She Gives 'Mommy Vibes'; See Picture

Kanye West Investigated By Los Angeles Police After Battery Complaint

Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Made Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Public

The ‘Old-School’ Charm of Subhash Ghai; How Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra Fulfilled Their Dreams

Priyanka Chopra Was Really Pissed After A Journalist's Question To Her Contribution To Movies

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Denzel Washington Did Not Pay Attention To The Superstitions Surrounding 'Macbeth'

Denzel Washington Did Not Pay Attention To The Superstitions Surrounding 'Macbeth'

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Best Political Parodies Of Popular Songs

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Lockdown Woes: Actors, Directors, Junior Artistes Talk About Financial Troubles Amidst Pandemic

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Netizens Lambast Govinda Over His New Music Video 'Hello'

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement