Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Break Up After 4 Years Of Dating: Reports

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Malaika Arora have reportedly parted their ways and broken up. An unnamed ‘source close to the couple’ said that Arora is currently under home isolation and is extremely sad.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, a source said that, “It’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn’t visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him”.

The source further added, “Arjun Kapoor always makes sure that he visits Malaika’s house if he is nearby but the day he went at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner, he didn’t visit Malaika Arora and rather came back home. The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates has stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple.”

Arora and Kapoor made their relationship public after dating for years, and have faced a lot of backlash and criticism as a result of Arora's 12-year age difference from Kapoor.

The actor had previously called it a “silly thought process" to “contextualise a relationship" on the basis of age.

The news of their break up comes weeks after the couple returned back from their romantic getaway in Maldives.On December 31, the couple wished their fans and friends a "pouty" 2022 in a new social media post.

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in three films - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer.'