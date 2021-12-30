Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. His family members like sister and philanthropist Anshula Kapoor, cousin and film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband and director Karan Boolani have all tested positive, in addition to him. The number of cases is currently on the rise in Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital New Delhi. In the midst of all of this, actress Malaika Arora posted a video on her Instagram account in which she gave fans a quick rundown of what the year 2021 looked like to her.

The actress has shared 12 snippets in the video, which correspond to the song's months of January, February, and March. This is currently one of the most popular Instagram trends. The actress looks stunning in all of the photos.

She is also seen with Arjun Kapoor in one of the photos. Fans reacted positively to the video as soon as she shared it on her Instagram account.

The couple had also taken a vacation to the Maldives earlier this month. Here's a glimpse of the same:

Because the actor tested Covid positive recently, they will be spending the holidays separately this year. The BMC has also sealed Arjun Kapoor's building.

Others who tested Covid positive included actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, jewelery designer Maheep Kapoor and many others. Kareena Kapoor's report came back negative just in time for Christmas, and she was seen with her family at the Kapoor's annual luncheon.