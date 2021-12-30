Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a snippet of the year 2021 which also includes her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor.

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. | Instagram/@arjunkapoor

Trending

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T16:16:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 4:16 pm

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor,  tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. His family members like sister and philanthropist Anshula Kapoor, cousin and film producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband and director Karan Boolani have all tested positive, in addition to him. The number of cases is currently on the rise in Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital New Delhi. In the midst of all of this, actress Malaika Arora posted a video on her Instagram account in which she gave fans a quick rundown of what the year 2021 looked like to her. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The actress has shared 12 snippets in the video, which correspond to the song's months of January, February, and March. This is currently one of the most popular Instagram trends. The actress looks stunning in all of the photos.

She is also seen with Arjun Kapoor in one of the photos. Fans reacted positively to the video as soon as she shared it on her Instagram account. 

The couple had also taken a vacation to the Maldives earlier this month. Here's a glimpse of the same: 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Because the actor tested Covid positive recently, they will be spending the holidays separately this year. The BMC has also sealed Arjun Kapoor's building.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Others who tested Covid positive included actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora, jewelery designer Maheep Kapoor and many others. Kareena Kapoor's report came back negative just in time for Christmas, and she was seen with her family at the Kapoor's annual luncheon.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora Shanaya Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Mumbai India COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

Shilpa Shirodkar Tests Positive For Covid-19 Despite Getting Vaccinated Earlier This Year

'Squid Game' Creator In Talks With Netflix For Season 3

Music Composer Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri Dies At 58

Salman Khan’s 'Veer' Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away In London

Sanjay Mishra Feels National Award-Winning-Films Should Be ‘Showcased Across India’

Kareena Kapoor Captures A Candid Moment Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Khan; Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Shahid Kapoor To Reduce His Acting Fee For 'Jersey's Theatrical Release?

Sharvari Wagh denies being in a relationship with Sunny Kaushal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Best Indian Movies Dealing With Dystopia and Post Apocalypse

Best Indian Movies Dealing With Dystopia and Post Apocalypse

Is Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Planning To Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

Is Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Planning To Quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'?

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

The Beauty Of Pageants: A Platform For Representing Femininity Branded As Empowerment And Freedom

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

India's Gig Economy Mess: Is The Country Unfit For Aggregation Business?

Kamalika Ghosh / While the new-age tech companies’ customer network got strengthened, most of them did not concentrate on their service providers’ welfare.

Advertisement