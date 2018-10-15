﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Naveen Jindal In Coal Scam Case

Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Naveen Jindal In Coal Scam Case

The matter will be next heard on December 11.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Naveen Jindal In Coal Scam Case
Industrialist Naveen Jindal has been granted bail by a Delhi court in Coal Scam case.
PTI Photo
Court Grants Bail To Industrialist Naveen Jindal In Coal Scam Case
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T13:25:07+0530

A special court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to industrialist Naveen Jindal and 14 others in connection with alleged irregularities in allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The matter will be next heard on December 11.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet against Jindal, his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) and others for allegedly influencing the screening committee by investing more than Rs. 2 crore as illegal gratification for the allotment of Amarkonda Murgdangal coal block in Jharkhand.

A case was also filed by the ED under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In August, the special court also framed an additional charge of abetment to bribe against Jindal and others.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Naveen Jindal Delhi Coal Scams/Frauds/Rackets Corruption CBI Enforcement Directorate National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Not My Battle To Fight: Mallika Dua On Allegations Against Father Vinod Dua
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters