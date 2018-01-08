Congress To Organise Yatras In Madhya Pradesh To Get Back To Power

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh, out of power for the last 14 years, has decided to reach out to people by way of "yatras" in order to oust the BJP in the Assembly polls expected to be held by the end of the year.

"We are going to have yatras at village, block, district and divisional levels to expose the misdeeds of the BJP government in the state. Besides, four yatras will start from different parts of the state and will converge at the state capital," Leader of Opposition (LoP)and senior Congress leader Ajay Singh told reporters here.

He said that these yatras, the dates of which are being finalised, would see workers on motorcycles, jeeps, tractors, buses and foot.

"These events are going to be purely political. We don't dub our political yatras as religious ones," Singh said taking a dig at the BJP.

The Core Committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress met yesterday in Delhi under the leadership of party general secretary in charge of the state unit Deepak Babaria and decided to organise these yatras to revive the party's fortune in the state, Singh said.

PTI