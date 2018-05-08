BJP's Tsunami Will Uproot Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government In Karnataka, Says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Monday exuded confidence on party's Karnataka poll prospects and said their "Tsunami will uproot the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government."

"PM Modi said that there is a storm of BJP in Karnataka, but I said that it's not a storm, but a Tsunami of BJP in Karnataka that will uproot the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government," said Shah while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Nargund town.

Shah also questioned Congress' nationalist credentials and said a party that does not respect the national song of the country can never take care of the country.

Further, holding Siddaramaiah-led Congress government responsible for farmer suicides, the BJP chief said, "While farmers are committing suicide, the Congress party is sleeping."

On Mahadayi's water dispute with Goa and Maharashtra, he assured, "Let the BJP government come to power, and we will distribute Mahadayi's water across the state of Karnataka...it is the Siddaramaiah government that has kept Mumbai and Karnataka deprived of the water of Mahadayi."

Laying out plans for farmers' welfare, Shah said loans will be waived off up to Rs 1 lakh, and with a fund of 1.5 lakh crore, the Yeddyurappa government will bring water to every field in Karnataka.

He further said a minimum support price of 1.5 times will be given both on Rabi and Kharif crops.

Apart from the farmers, he promised that he will give laptops to the young men and mobile phones to the women of Karnataka.

Amit Shah also blamed the Siddaramaiah government for not taking any action against those responsible for the alleged killing of 24 RSS workers in Karnataka over the last four years. He said as soon as the BJP comes to power in the state, all those responsible will be brought to justice.

