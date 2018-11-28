MP, Mizoram Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Faulty EVMs, VVPAT Machines Reported From Multiple Constituencies

﻿
The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will take place on December 11, along with that of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
Polling began in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram after weeks of high-pitched campaigning. The election in both states is being conducted in a single phase. 

In MP, the Congress is seeking to oust the BJP which has been in power in for the last 15 years, while in Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term as the BJP looks to uproot the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast.

The counting of votes will be held on 11 December. 

Here are the LIVE updates:

Faulty EVMs, VVPAT machines reported from multiple constituencies.

'100% certain of win', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote.

Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi urges people to cast vote.

EVM malfunction in Gwalior

First reports of EVM malfunction emerge with trouble being reported at polling booth number 178 inDabra, Gwalior district.

 

Vote Share

Among the 2,907 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and the SP is contesting in 51 seats. There are 1,102 Independent candidates.

In the last polls, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP four and Independents three.

Over five crore registered voters in Madhya Pradesh -- 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 of the third gender -- will decide the fate of candidates.

On the other hand, in Mizoram, the Congress has fielded 40 candidates while the BJP and MNF are contesting in 39 and 40 constituencies. Around 7.7 lakh voters will decide the fate of 209 candidates.

For more assembly election stories CLICK HERE.

(With inputs from agencies)

