MP, Mizoram Elections 2018 LIVE Updates: Faulty EVMs, VVPAT Machines Reported From Multiple Constituencies

Polling began in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram after weeks of high-pitched campaigning. The election in both states is being conducted in a single phase.

In MP, the Congress is seeking to oust the BJP which has been in power in for the last 15 years, while in Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term as the BJP looks to uproot the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast.

The counting of votes will be held on 11 December.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Faulty EVMs, VVPAT machines reported from multiple constituencies.

Two faulty EVMs in Ujjain have been replaced, 11 VVPAT machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPAT and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced. #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/FAFVsyU5Co — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

'100% certain of win', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

We’re 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after casting his vote in Budhni #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/RNQMYXBFQs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/FrpyOXfZ7m — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/z5WozQVNA8 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

PM Narendra Modi urges people to cast vote.

I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2018

EVM malfunction in Gwalior

First reports of EVM malfunction emerge with trouble being reported at polling booth number 178 inDabra, Gwalior district.

Visuals from a polling station in Bhopal. Polling for 227 constituencies in the state will begin at 8 am, while voting for 3 constituencies has already begun. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/RnjsoctPbV — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Vote Share

Among the 2,907 candidates in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded candidates in all 230 seats, while the Congress is contesting in 229 seats leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and the SP is contesting in 51 seats. There are 1,102 Independent candidates.

In the last polls, of the 230 seats, the BJP won 165, Congress 58, BSP four and Independents three.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan prays on the banks of Narmada river, in Budhni. Voting in the state is underway. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Hh9hjNds8Y — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Over five crore registered voters in Madhya Pradesh -- 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 of the third gender -- will decide the fate of candidates.

On the other hand, in Mizoram, the Congress has fielded 40 candidates while the BJP and MNF are contesting in 39 and 40 constituencies. Around 7.7 lakh voters will decide the fate of 209 candidates.

Mizoram: Visuals from a polling station in Zarkawt, Aizawl. Polling for the 40 constituencies in the state will begin at 7 am. #MizoramElections pic.twitter.com/BnKJsWf36E — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

(With inputs from agencies)