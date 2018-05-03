The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 May 2018 Last Updated at 1:31 pm National

AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Delhi HC His Statements Against Arun Jaitley Based On Arvind Kejriwal's Information

Outlook Web Bureau
AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Delhi HC His Statements Against Arun Jaitley Based On Arvind Kejriwal's Information
Image: Twitter
AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas Tells Delhi HC His Statements Against Arun Jaitley Based On Arvind Kejriwal's Information
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Dissident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas today told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Union minister Arun Jaitley were based on information received as a party worker from Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas, who was present in person in court, told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before making any statement or apology to Jaitley, he wants to know if Kejriwal lied when he said his allegations against the Union Minister were based on documents.

Advertisement opens in new window

The dissident AAP leader told the court that he needs more time to decide what statement he will make so that the suit can be disposed of as he was personally not interested in taking the matter forward.

Vishwas is now the only one against whom the defamation suit remains after Kejriwal and four other AAP leaders -- Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai-- tendered unequivocal apology to Jaitley in the Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed against them by the union minister.

Taking note of his request, the court listed the matter for further hearing on May 28.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Arun Jaitley Delhi - New Delhi Law & Legal Crime Politics BJP AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Mr. Modi's Report Card': Rahul Gandhi Gives PM An 'F'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters