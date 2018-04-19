48 MPs, MLAs Facing Charges Of Crimes Against Women: ADR

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that out of 1580 MPs, MLAs with declared criminal cases, 48 are facing charges related to crimes against women, including rape charges.

As per the ADR report, of 48, 45 MLAs and three MPs have cases of crimes against women.

Among various recognised parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of MPs, MLAs (12) with cases of crime against women followed by Shiv Sena (7) and All India Trinamool Congress (6).

In the last five years, among the major parties, the BJP has given tickets to 47 candidates who are facing cases of crime against women while 35 and 24 such candidates were given ticket by BSP and Congress respectively. These candidates had contested for Lok, Rajya Sabha and State Assemblies Elections in last five years.

Among the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of MPs, MLAs that is 12, followed by West Bengal with 11 and Odisha and Andhra Pradesh each with five each.

In the last five years, Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates that is 65, followed by Bihar with 62 and West Bengal with 52 candidates were given tickets by political parties despite facing charges related to crimes against women.

The reported also claimed that in the last five years, recognised parties have given tickets to 26 candidates who are facing rape charges, while 14 independent candidates with cases related to rape have contested for Lok, Rajya Sabha and State assemblies' elections.

The report also stated that 18 independent candidates with cases related to crimes against women contested in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections in the last five years. Similarly, 100 independent candidates with cases related to crimes against women contested in the state assemblies' elections.(ANI)