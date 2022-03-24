PAK Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Shaheen Afridi, David Warner Standoff Spices Up Lahore Clash - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and Australia batter David Warner spiced up the third Test in Lahore with their playful banter even as the visitors took a firm hold in the match.

Afridi and Warner were seen play-acting towards the end of Day 3's play at the Gadaffi Stadium on Wednesday, then the star duo continued it on Day 4.

Third day's play ended with a staring contest after Warner fended off a bouncer from Afridi. Watch it here:

Some fun banter between Warner vs Shaheen!!!!pic.twitter.com/EuQHjljMSp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2022

The rivalry continued on Day 4 with Warner hitting Afridi for three fours in the second over. The left-handed batter then reached his fifty in the 27th over, bowled by Afridi. But the left-arm pacer had the last laugh, cleaning up Warner's wickets in the 29th over.

Afridi then initiated a chat with his reluctant victim. Here's the moment:

Warner (51 off 91) was involved in a 96-ball stand in 170 balls with fellow opener Usman Khawaja.

Warner was also involved in an animated conversation with umpires about running onto danger area of the pitch.

Australia scored 391 runs in their first innings, then skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc triggered a sensational Pakistan collapse - the last seven wickets for 20 runs.

Pakistan conceded a 123-run first innings lead after managing 268.