Ton-Up Williamson, Rachin Take NZ To 258/2 Against RSA On Day 1

Kane Williamson scored his 30th Test century and Rachin Ravindra his first as New Zealand reached 258-2 by stumps on the first day of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday, February 4, 2023, when runs at times flowed like treacle. Williamson was 112 not out at stumps and Ravindra 118 in an unbroken partnership of 219. For much of the day, scoring had been difficult, Associated Press reports. New Zealand scored 65 runs from 25 overs in the first session and 60 runs from 27 overs in the second as a novice South Africa attack produced a spirited performance and tied down the New Zealand batters. The payoff for that hard graft came in the extended last session when New Zealand scored 133 from 34 overs, bumping up their run rate for the day to three runs an over.