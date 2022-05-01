Live Streaming Of SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

With MS Dhoni back as captain, Chennai Super Kings will look for a change in their fortunes when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday night. While SRH are in the first half of the table with 10 points to their credit from eight games, CSK are at the second-last spot with four points from eight games.

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: While Umran Malik will be high on confidence with a dream spell in the previous game against Gujarat Titans, Marco Jansen will be feeling exactly opposite after failing to defend 22 runs in the final over of the game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar too has failed to live up to the expectations so far. In the batting department, Kane Williamson’s form has been a real concern for the side but Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram have done well so far to fill the empty areas. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran need to take more responsibility with the bat in hand.

Chennai Super Kings: Their openers – Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad – have failed to fire in unison. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube have also failed to be consistent with the bat. While Ambati Rayudu has performed well for the side, Ravindra Jadeja has been among the flop performers. MS Dhoni too has performed in patches. However, it is his captaincy that might change fortunes for CSK. In the bowling department too, the side has looked far from its best. Mukesh Choudhary has failed to put up match-winning performances, barring his 3/19 against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo has picked 14 wickets across eight games but conceded 8.73 runs per over.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have played 17 matches against each other in IPL so far. CSK, unsurprisingly, lead the head-to-head battle 12-5. However, in the recent match between the sides, SRH had defeated CSK by eight wickets.

VENUE AND PITCH

SRH and CSK play their IPL 2022 match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The surface has offered good help to the bowlers. In the last two games at the venue, teams batting first have won the match. Given that it is a night game, the captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana