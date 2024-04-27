Latest Football News: Leicester Promoted To EPL
QPR have blanked Leeds United 4-0 in the EFL Championship, which means Leicester City book their promotion back to the English Premier League. Ilias Chair is the star for the Hoops as he scores the opener and assists two more goals to ensure that QPR will stay in the Championship for another season.
Leeds' heaviest defeat of the season is a huge blow in the race for an automatic promotion spot, with Ipswich Town just one point behind them in third place with two games in hand going into their away clash against Hull City.
Archery World Cup: India Bag Back-To-Back Gold Medals!
The Indian men's and women's compound teams have both struck gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. The top-seeded team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur first defeat sixth-seeded Italy 236-226. Their male counterparts Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge follow it up with a 238-231 trouncing of Netherlands.
Latest Cricket News: DC Vs MI - 3 Key Battles
A double-header awaits us in Indian Premier League 2024 tonight, with the afternoon game featuring Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The story of both teams has been somewhat similar so far this season. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won four out of the nine games played and currently stand at number six in the IPL points table. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are in the eighth position with three victories in eight games.
Bundesliga: Bochum 3-2 Hoffenheim
Kevin Stoger scores twice as Bochum win for the first time in nine Bundesliga games by a nervy 3-2 margin over a leaky Hoffenheim. The latter have not kept a clean sheet for 26 games, a record run for the Bundesliga club. Hoffenheim remain in ninth place after missing a chance to leapfrog Augsburg and Freiburg and move into seventh.
Latest Football Update: Real Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad
Arda Guler scores in the first half to earn a depleted Real Madrid side a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, moving the La Liga leaders a step closer to a record-extending 36th Spanish league title. With five games remaining, Madrid climb to 84 points and extend their lead to 14 points over second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Valencia early next week.
Sports World LIVE Blog, April 27
Sports World LIVE: It's the big one as reports suggest that Liverpool board have agreed a compensation deal with Feyenoord for Arne Slot. The Dutchman is all set to replace Jurgen Klopp next summer. Cricket action continues in IPL 2024 with - DC vs MI followed by, LSG vs RR. On the international stage, Pakistan look to level series when they go against New Zealand in the 5th T20I. In tennis, Rafael Nadal will be in action at the Madrid Open 2024 as he takes on Alex de Minaur. For more sporting coverage and live sports updates, catch it right here