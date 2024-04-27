Sports

Sports LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Strike Compound Gold At Archery World Cup

Sports LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live coverage of all the sporting action on Saturday, April 27. Starting with cricket, as we see a double-header in Indian Premier League 2024 - Mumbai Indians travel to take on Delhi Capitals followed by Lucknow Super Giants in action against Rajasthan Royals. On the international front, Pakistan face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I. In football, the English Premier League sees Manchester United, Chelsea take the field. La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga sides too are in action as the football club season nears its business end. In tennis, Rafael Nadal meets Alex de Minaur at the Madrid Open. Follow live scores and sports news updates from around the world right here