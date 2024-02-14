India Vs England, 3rd Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Rajkot

The series is well and truly living up to its billing. The English batters were expectedly greeted with spin-friendly conditions in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, but their aggressive, uncluttered Bazball-mindedness took the fight to the Indian spinners. If not for the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah, and Yashasvi Jaiswal's own brand of 'Bazball' (call it 'Jaisball'), the five-match Test series would not be level at 1-1, heading into the third game at Rajkot starting Thursday, February 15. (Streaming | Preview)

The magnetic Virat Kohli is conspicuous by his absence, but the contest remains fascinating, nevertheless. With talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja fit again and raring to go at his home ground, Rohit Sharma and Co will be ready to take on the fresh challenge posed by Ben Stokes' men, who have included speedster Mark Wood in their playing XI at the expense of young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.