India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty, Honours Even At Vizag - Lunch Report

England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir got the prized wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma but Yashasvi Jaiswal's second successive half-century steered the cautious hosts to 103 for two at lunch on day one of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Jaiswal (51 batting off 92) had the company of Shreyas Iyer (4 batting) at the break after the fall of Rohit (14 off 41) and Shubman Gill (34 off 46), who looked good before James Anderson had him caught behind with a beauty.