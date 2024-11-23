Football

Manchester City Vs Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou Thinks Spurs Can End Pep Guardiola's Premier League Dominance

Despite the City boss having lifted the Premier League trophy in six of the last seven seasons, Postecoglou was happy his competitor was remaining at the helm

Manchester City Vs Tottenham
Ange Postecoglou is relishing the challenge of knocking Pep Guardiola off the top
Ange Postecoglou relishes the opportunity to challenge Pep Guardiola’s Premier League dominance after he signed a contract extension with Manchester City. (More Football News)

It was announced by City on Thursday that Guardiola will stay at the club until 2027 after agreeing a new two-year deal, taking his time at the Etihad to over a decade. 

Under Guardiola (since 2016-17), City have lost more Premier League games (six) and conceded more goals (22) against Spurs than they have against any other opponent in the top-flight. 

It is perhaps unsurprising then that, despite the City boss having lifted the Premier League trophy in six of the last seven seasons, Postecoglou was happy his competitor was remaining at the helm.

"I look at it the other way, imagine you knock him off? That would be something, eh?,"Postecoglou began.

"And I'm at the stage of my life where I'd rather have a chance of knocking him off than missing that opportunity. In the right way, obviously. 

"I think when greatness is around, you want to be around it. Hopefully it challenges you to be like that as well.”

Postecoglou is preparing to travel to face City in the league on Saturday during Guardiola’s worst run of form of his career.

City have lost each of their last four matches in all competitions. The Citizens last lost more consecutively between March and April 2006 under Stuart Pearce (six – the fifth game of which was also against Tottenham).

It could present the perfect opportunity for the Australian boss to start his ascent on Guardiola’s dominance, though he will have to face demons of his own as his side have won just two of their last 11 Premier League away games (D2 L7).

"I love the fact that there is a massive target out there that can seem insurmountable. It does for me anyway, raises my level, gets me going,” he added.

"I love the challenge of that and I never see that as a bad thing."

