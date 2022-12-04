Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

Didier Deschamps' side take on Poland in the round of 16 clash as defending champions hope to continue their journey to the quarter finals.

France are heavy favourites to lift the World Cup 2022.
France are heavy favourites to lift the World Cup 2022. Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
img
AP
UPDATED 04 Dec 2022 11:35 am

France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday. (More Football News)

Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare, which allowed Deschamps to rest his stars in France’s meaningless final first round game. Nine substitutes started in the 1-0 loss to Tunisia, and Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antonie Griezmann all came off the bench late in the game.

France, with fresh legs, is the overwhelming favorite to beat Poland and is the first defending World Cup champion to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France is 5-0 in the first knockout round since the stage was introduced to the World Cup in 1986.

Four years earlier, Poland tied its World Cup-best third-place finish with a 3-2 victory over ... France. But Poland, which is in the knockout round for the first time in 36 years, has not beaten France since a win in a friendly 51 days after that victory.

Poland has three losses and four draws in the seven meetings since, the last match in 2011.

Because it’s been 11 years since the two teams last played, Deschamps said France must take Poland seriously.

“It’s not a team we’re used to meeting. They have experienced players,” the France coach said. “If there is one name to stand out, it’s Lewandowski, he’s one of the best strikers in the world. But it’s not just him, it’s a team that has good organization, a good athletic presence. We have three observers here who are following them closely. We will have all the details. Don’t underestimate this team.”

Poland has had a strong tournament behind Wojciech Szczesny, the Juventus goalkeeper who saved penalties against Saudi Arabia and Argentina. His second save was against none other than Argentina great Lionel Messi and his 18 saves this tournament are more than any other goalkeeper.

Lewandowksi believes the key to beating France is through preparation and, frankly, playing better than Poland did in its 2-0 loss to Argentina. Poland also drew 0-0 with Mexico and beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.

“Reaching the round of 16 is a great achievement for us. It’ll be difficult against France, we’ll need to remain focused,” Lewandowski said. “I know that it wasn’t our best performance (against Argentina), but if we prepare better, if we can work on improving what didn’t work, and if we give our all, we’ll definitely have a chance.”
 

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football France National Football Team Poland National Football Team Didier Deschamps Robert Lewandowski Kylian Mbappe
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike Gives Cameroon Win Against Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022: Antoine Griezmann Enjoying His New Role Within French Camp

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans At Lusail Stadium Wish Speedy Recovery To Brazil Legend Pele

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Crash Out On Goal Difference Despite Beating Ghana

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea Score Winner In Added Time Against Portugal To Enter Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Close Encounters And Twisty Tales

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Provide Christian Pulisic Injury Update

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain In Recovery Mode After Surprise Loss To Japan

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's Next For Roberto Martinez After Stepping Down As Belgium Coach?

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland coach Czeslaw...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Lionel Messi...

...

Pelé Responding Well To Treatment For...

Advertisement