FIFA World Cup 2022: France Vs Poland Preview

France are heavy favourites to lift the World Cup 2022. Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday. (More Football News)

Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare, which allowed Deschamps to rest his stars in France’s meaningless final first round game. Nine substitutes started in the 1-0 loss to Tunisia, and Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antonie Griezmann all came off the bench late in the game.

France, with fresh legs, is the overwhelming favorite to beat Poland and is the first defending World Cup champion to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France is 5-0 in the first knockout round since the stage was introduced to the World Cup in 1986.

Four years earlier, Poland tied its World Cup-best third-place finish with a 3-2 victory over ... France. But Poland, which is in the knockout round for the first time in 36 years, has not beaten France since a win in a friendly 51 days after that victory.

Poland has three losses and four draws in the seven meetings since, the last match in 2011.

Because it’s been 11 years since the two teams last played, Deschamps said France must take Poland seriously.

“It’s not a team we’re used to meeting. They have experienced players,” the France coach said. “If there is one name to stand out, it’s Lewandowski, he’s one of the best strikers in the world. But it’s not just him, it’s a team that has good organization, a good athletic presence. We have three observers here who are following them closely. We will have all the details. Don’t underestimate this team.”

Poland has had a strong tournament behind Wojciech Szczesny, the Juventus goalkeeper who saved penalties against Saudi Arabia and Argentina. His second save was against none other than Argentina great Lionel Messi and his 18 saves this tournament are more than any other goalkeeper.

Lewandowksi believes the key to beating France is through preparation and, frankly, playing better than Poland did in its 2-0 loss to Argentina. Poland also drew 0-0 with Mexico and beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.

“Reaching the round of 16 is a great achievement for us. It’ll be difficult against France, we’ll need to remain focused,” Lewandowski said. “I know that it wasn’t our best performance (against Argentina), but if we prepare better, if we can work on improving what didn’t work, and if we give our all, we’ll definitely have a chance.”

