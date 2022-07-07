ENG Vs IND, 1st T20I: India Have Slight Edge Over England - Stats Preview

The first game of the three Twenty-20 international match series between India and England will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday (July 7). It will be the 20th Twenty-20 international match between the two teams and the seventh in England. India have won 10 and England nine in 19 Twenty-20 Internationals played between the two sides. (More Cricket News)

England have won four and lost two in six Twenty-20 Internationals played against India at home. India have won three and lost two in the last five Twenty-20 Internationals against England. India defeated England by 36 runs when the two teams met last time in a Twenty-20 International match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 20, 2021.

India ranked top in ICC rankings, have won 105, lost 53, tied three and abandoned five in 166 matches played so far. England have won 77, lost 64, tied two and abandoned five in 148 matches played so far. They are second in the latest ICC rankings. Jos Buttler and his men can topple India and take over the numero uno position in the rankings if they win by a margin of 3-0.

India have won four and drawn one in the last five Twenty-20I series. which makes them unbeaten in their last five series in the shortest format. Their last defeat in the format came against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in July 2021.

England have won three and lost two in the last five Twenty-20I series. They lost to West Indies 2-3 in a five-match series in West Indies in January 2022.

PERFORMANCE IN TWENTY-20 CRICKET

[Type (Ranking) - P - W - L - T - N/R - Success%]

England (2) - 148 - 77 - 64 - 2 - 5 - 54.39

India (1) - 166 - 105 - 53 - 3 - 5 - 65.66

Head-to-head: 19 - Indian won 10 - England won 9 - 0 - 0

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 224/2 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad on 20-03-2021

England: 200/6 in 20 overs at Durban on 19-09-2007

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS

India: 120/9 in 20 overs at Kolkata on 29-10-2011

England: 80 all out in 14.4 overs at Colombo on 23-09-2012

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

India: 101 not out by Lokesh Rahul at Manchester on 03-07-2018

England: 83 not out by Jos Buttler at Ahmedabad on 16-03-2021

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS

India: 6/25 by Yuzvendra Chahal at Bengaluru on 01-02-2017

England: 4/22 by Jade Dernbach at Manchester on 31-08-2011.