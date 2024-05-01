SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Team Total

Match 50 of the 2024 Indian Premier League promises an epic night in the cricket world as the leader Rajasthan Royals square off against the record-setting Sunrisers Hyderabad in an anticipated showdown on May 2, Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium. (Full Coverage)
Rajasthan Royals are the only team with 8 wins out of the 9 matches played this season. With Sanju Samson's remarkable captaincy, the batting prowess of Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and one of the best bowling line featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, the team has been leading the points table after every single match day.
Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad are suffering an erratic phase having lost two matches in a row. But, Pat Cummin's side had already demonstrated their juggernaut by breaking the record for highest team total with an extra-ordinary innings of 287 runs in 20 overs.
Advertisement
Below is the important numbers one must look out for before the match begins:
SRH Vs RR, Head-To-Head Record
In the 2024 IPL season the upcoming match will be the first encounter of SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. However, in the past both the teams have locked horns 18 times with each side winning 9 matches.
SRH Vs RR, Highest Run-Scorers
The highest run scorer in the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL fixture is Jos Buttler with 124 runs off 64 balls to his name in the 2021 season. This remains the highest score by a Royals batter in the history of IPL. Next in the line stands Sanju Samson who smashed 102 in 2019.
Advertisement
Shane Whatson's blistering 98 is the third highest score in the fixture which helped RR secure a 8-wicket victory over SRH in 2013.
SRH Vs RR, Most Wicket-Takers
James Faulkner top chart of the most wicket takers in the SRH vs RR fixture with the figure of 5/19 over four overs in 2013. The left-arm pacer did it again with 5/20 the same year. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands third in the table with 4/14 with in the 2014 season.
SRH Vs RR, Highest Team Total
The highest team score between SRH vs RR fixtures is 220/3 accumulated by the Royals in the 2021 IPL season.