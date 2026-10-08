SA20 Season 5 Auction Wrap: Joburg Super Kings Land Faf Du Plessis, Make Jason Rowles Most Expensive Player

Joburg Super Kings made the biggest moves, signing Faf du Plessis and 18-year-old Jason Rowles at the Johannesburg auction
Jason Rowles emerged as the standout purchase after a fierce bidding battle between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town
MI Cape Town added Wiaan Mulder and Shimron Hetmyer, while Pretoria Capitals brought in Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma
SA20 Season 5 squads are now complete after the player auction in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening. Joburg Super Kings led the headline moves by signing Faf du Plessis for $162,286 and 18-year-old Jason Rowles for $174,248.
The auction closed out the squads of the four remaining franchises and mixed established global names with young South African talent. Du Plessis, the former Proteas captain, was among the biggest buys of the day. Rowles, an Under-23 prospect, ended as the standout purchase after a fierce battle for his services.
The spending also underlined two themes before the new season starts on 17 January 2027. Teams still value proven T20 experience, and they are willing to pay heavily for emerging local players with long-term promise.
Joburg Super Kings haul
Joburg Super Kings spent big.
Du Plessis returned to the Wanderers after a bidding war between JSK and MI Cape Town. The 42-year-old has spent the past four SA20 seasons at the Wanderers and will stay at the Bullring after JSK secured him for $162,286.
JSK also added another senior T20 hand in Kieron Pollard for $90,162. Pollard, the West Indies star, is the all-time leading run-scorer in men's T20 cricket history and brings power-hitting and experience to the side.
The auction's sharpest contest centred on Rowles. MI Cape Town and JSK went head to head for the 18-year-old Under-23 prospect before Joburg sealed the deal at $174,248, making him the standout purchase of the 2026 Player Auction.
Cape Town and Capitals
MI Cape Town answered with heavy spending of their own.
They signed Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for $156,274 and added West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer for $90,162 in the first purchase of the day. Those moves gave Cape Town both local balance and proven finishing power.
Pretoria Capitals also added experience to a side that fell short last season. Rassie van der Dussen joined them for $30,053 as the franchise looks to improve on another runners-up finish to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the second time last season.
To help the Capitals get there will be Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma. The 36-year-old will be enjoying his third stint in SA20 after helping the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to their first two championships.
Sunrisers strengthen pace
Sunrisers Eastern Cape closed their squad with pace.
The three-times champions completed their 19-player group by signing Proteas left-arm seamer Nandre Burger and England all-rounder Craig Overton. The pair slot into a fast-bowling unit that already includes Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne and Lutho Sipamla.
MI Cape Town also strengthened their seam attack by re-signing New Zealand quick Trent Boult and adding 21-year-old Oliver Whitehead. That gives them more pace options after their batting-led auction moves.
JSK widened the auction's reach beyond South Africa as well. They acquired USA player Andries Gous and Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani, a reminder of SA20's pull across major and emerging cricket markets.
Smith on pathway
Smith framed the auction as proof of the league's wider purpose.
"This year's auction showed exactly what SA20 has become," SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said. "It’s become a home where world-class players like Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult sit alongside South Africa's brightest young talent. Jason Rowles was the highlight of the day for me. Seeing an 18-year-old spark the biggest bidding battle of the day tells you how much the franchises believe in the next generation. It was only last year that he was participating in the Final of the rain Schools SA20 and today he will get to be a part of a squad consisting of some of the world’s best T20 stars. That's the pathway we set out to build, and it's hugely encouraging to see it working."
Rowles' rise gives that point weight. The new JSK signing is a St David's Marist Inanda matriculant and a rain Schools SA20 graduate, and his fee turned him into the most expensive symbol of the league's youth pipeline at this auction.
Smith also pointed to the domestic upside of the picks. "It's also really pleasing to see so many Proteas players being picked up today," Smith added. "A strong League and a strong national team go hand in hand, and today was a good example of that."
Season opener set
Season 5 starts on Sunday, 17 January 2027.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape host Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha in a repeat of last season's final.