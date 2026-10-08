SA20 Season 5 Auction Wrap: Joburg Super Kings Land Faf Du Plessis, Make Jason Rowles Most Expensive Player

"This year's auction showed exactly what SA20 has become," SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said. "It’s become a home where world-class players like Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer and Trent Boult sit alongside South Africa's brightest young talent. Jason Rowles was the highlight of the day for me. Seeing an 18-year-old spark the biggest bidding battle of the day tells you how much the franchises believe in the next generation. It was only last year that he was participating in the Final of the rain Schools SA20 and today he will get to be a part of a squad consisting of some of the world’s best T20 stars. That's the pathway we set out to build, and it's hugely encouraging to see it working."