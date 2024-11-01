Is Virat Kohli Returning As RCB Captain In IPL 2025? Coach 'Looking For His Leadership Again'

"Captain or not, King Kohli is a natural leader," tweeted Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) on November 1, just a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention day, during which the current captain, Faf Du Plessis, was released from the franchise. So now the big question is: who will lead RCB then? Will Virat Kohli take the reins again? Are the RCBians really going to see him back at the helm? (More Cricket News)
Faf had been leading RCB since 2022 after Kohli stepped down as captain following the IPL 2021 season, just three days after resigning from the T20I captaincy of the Indian national team.
The Royal Challengers Bangaluru have retained Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore on Indian Premier League 2025 retention day. In addition, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal have been retained for ₹11 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively. Meanwhile, the United Spirits IPL franchise chose not to retain Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Will Jacks.
Since the retention day, team RCB has been dropping hints that fans have interpreted as an announcement of Virat Kohli's return as captain. Some visuals feature the 35-year-old leading the charge, and this one message seems to confirm all doubts: "Captain or not, King Kohli is a natural leader, and our coaches are looking forward to his infectious energy driving the team in the right direction come IPL 2025."
Here's what head coach Andy Flower said about Kohli: "Virat was one of the leaders that propelled us into the playoffs in 2024, and we will be looking for his leadership again as we head into 2025."
Last year was a dramatic chapter for RCB fans. The team found itself at the bottom of the standings following six consecutive defeats from the start of the IPL 2024 season. However, then staged one of the strongest comeback in the history of the tournament, winning six matches in a row to secure a playoff spot—an achievement many deemed miraculous.
Virat Kohli singlehandedly turned the tides severe times that also earned him the Orange Cap at the end. He amassed 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70, including one century and five half-centuries.
For the record, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with 8,004 runs. Not only that, he also holds the record for the most centuries with 8 tons to his name.
Virat Kohli RCB Captaincy
RCB, a team yet to win an Indian Premier League title, had its prime era during Virat Kohli's captaincy from 2013 to 2021. Over his nine-year tenure, he became the franchise's most successful captain in terms of matches won, although the team has still not secured any silverware under his captaincy.
However, Kohli led RCB to the semi-finals three times, reaching the playoffs in 2015, 2016, and 2020. Notably, in 2016, RCB, guided by Kohli and the stellar performances of AB de Villiers, finished as runners-up.
The Indian batting maestro joined the Royal Challengers Bangaluru team in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. He now stands as the third longest-serving captain in IPL history, having led the team in 143 matches, following MS Dhoni (226 matches) and Rohit Sharma (158 matches).
A day before Diwali, RCB posted a hint that said, "Two Deepavalis brought two gifts from Kohli—what about this time?" Is it, 'Ee Sala Cup Namde?
After the retention, Kohli spoke in a special video: "Everyone knows what RCB means to me; it has been a very special relationship over so many years, one that continues to grow stronger. What I've experienced playing for RCB is truly special, and I hope the fans and everyone connected to the franchise feel the same way."
"Obviously, the goal is to win the title at least once in the next cycle, and we are going to give our best shot as always and try to make everyone proud of the way we play our cricket," he added further.
Back in the end of June 2024, when India was celebrating the victory of the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy, there were still tears among fans of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja. All three players announced their retirement on June 29, 2024, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket.
Now that Kohli has lifted the T20 World Cup trophy, he has just one dream left: to secure an IPL title.
For this one goal, one shot, one elusive title—will Virat Kohli give it his all this time? Will he return as the captain to help make "Ee Sala Cup Namde" dream into 'Namdu', just as Smriti Mandhana did in the Women’s Premier League 2024? No official confirmation has been made yet, but something is definitely brewing!