Is Virat Kohli Returning As RCB Captain In IPL 2025? Coach 'Looking For His Leadership Again'

"Captain or not, King Kohli is a natural leader," tweeted Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) on November 1, just a day after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 retention day, during which the current captain, Faf Du Plessis, was released from the franchise. So now the big question is: who will lead RCB then? Will Virat Kohli take the reins again? Are the RCBians really going to see him back at the helm? (More Cricket News)