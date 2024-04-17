Cricket

IPL 2024, GT Vs DC Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Bowl First; Sumit Kumar Comes In For David Warner

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are meeting in the group-stage fixture of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, comments after he won the coin toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Pravin Indrekar
Gujarat Titans host Delhi Capitals in match number 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Match Blog | Scorecard

Toss Update:

Rishabh Pant won the toss for Delhi Capitals and invited Gujarat Titans to bat first on a pitch that is looking good for batting. Dew is expected in the later part of the match.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

The pitch number four is going to be used for today's match and it is 100 per cent black soil pitch. The temperature is 41 degrees Celsius and dew might play a big role in the match. The square boundaries are 61 metres and 72 metres whereas the straight boundary is at 75 metres. The pitch doesn't have a lot of grass on it and appears good to bat on. Spinners might not get any assistance from the surface.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) currently stand at the second-last position in the points table whereas Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the sixth position. Both teams desperately need a win to better their position on the points table.

DC's Mitch Marsh will not be available for the selection as he has moved back to Australia. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who impressed with his stroke play in the last game, will be an interesting weapon for the Capitals against GT.

Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade and Umesh Yadav are benched for this match. David Miller and Wriddhiman Shah are returning in the playing XI whereas Sandeep Warrier is making his debut for Gujarat Titans. Sumit Kumar is replacing David Warner in the DC's playing XI.

