IPL 2024, GT Vs DC Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Bowl First; Sumit Kumar Comes In For David Warner

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, comments after he won the coin toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Pravin Indrekar

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, comments after he won the coin toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Pravin Indrekar