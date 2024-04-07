IPL 2024: Barring Virat, Other Batters Struggling - RCB Head Coach Andy Flower

Virat Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes during his 72-ball unbeaten knock but apart from skipper Faf Du Plessis, he did not get any support from the other batters. Photo: X/@IPL

Virat Kohli smashed 12 fours and four sixes during his 72-ball unbeaten knock but apart from skipper Faf Du Plessis, he did not get any support from the other batters. Photo: X/@IPL