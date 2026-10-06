Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today In India Vs West Indies 1st T20I?

India and West Indies play each other in the first T20I in Lucknow
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out as India name their playing XI
The 15-year-old recently starred for India at the 2026 Asian Games, scoring 38 and 15
India’s return to T20I cricket after their Asian Games triumph has brought another interesting selection call into focus. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already made headlines with his fearless batting at just 15, was among the players competing for a place in the XI for the series opener against West Indies in Lucknow.
His recent international numbers make the decision particularly intriguing, while his performances in Japan had further strengthened his case. However, India have opted for experience at the top in the opening game, leaving the teenage sensation waiting for his next opportunity.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dropped For 1st T20I vs West Indies
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India’s playing XI for the first T20I against West Indies. Sanju Samson gets the nod alongside Abhishek Sharma at the top, meaning Sooryavanshi will have to wait longer for his home T20I debut.
The decision comes despite the youngster starting both of India’s matches at the 2026 Asian Games. He scored 38 off 21 balls against Sri Lanka before making 15 off nine against Pakistan in the gold-medal match, maintaining his trademark attacking approach on challenging surfaces.
India's Asian Games combination also allowed Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek, with Samson batting at No.3. The management has taken a different route in Lucknow, bringing Samson back to the opening slot.
The wait for Sooryavanshi's home debut therefore continues. He was also left out of India’s previous home T20I assignment against Afghanistan, despite having already made his international debut.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi T20I Stats: 246 Runs In Eight Matches
Sooryavanshi has made a remarkable start to his international career. The left-hander has played eight T20Is and scored 246 runs at an average of 30.75 and a stunning strike rate of 186.36. He has two half-centuries, with a best of 81 against Zimbabwe.
His numbers also underline his explosive approach. Sooryavanshi has smashed 22 fours and 18 sixes in T20Is so far. His most productive series came against Zimbabwe, where he registered scores of 50, 20 and 81, accumulating 151 runs.
With such numbers behind him, the teenager remains a serious option for India as the five-match series progresses.