Cricket

IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why

Pant played his first Test against Bangladesh since his horrific accident in December of 2022

India vs Bangladesh Cricket 1st Test Day 3_10
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

In January 2021, India became the first Test team to upstage Australia at 'The Gabba' in 28 years. Despite many names contributing to that famous win Down Under, Rishabh Pant stands out as the main protagonist in handing India the series win. Now, Rohit Sharma-led India travel to Australia again in November this year. (Highlights | Report | More Cricket News)

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes that Pant will be in the forefront yet again if the visitors are to have a positive impact in the series.

“If Pant can perform at his best, he’s the ideal keeper for Australian conditions. If he’s able to continue with his agile performance standing back, that is what is required in Australia. You need a keeper who capably covers a lot of territory to both sides of the wicket,” wrote Chappell in his ESPN Cricinfo Column.

"Any keeper who fulfills those requirements not only improves the team’s fielding but also allows the slip fielders to spread wider to cover extra territory."

The left-handed batter-cum-wicketkeeper played his first Test for India since his horrific car accident in December 2022. The southpaw scored a scintillating century in the second innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test.

Rohit Sharma lauded Rishabh Pant's return to Test cricket for India - null
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return

BY Stats Perform

“Pant’s ability to bounce back onto the Test scene is quite remarkable given his horrific car accident,” Chappell wrote.

“Definition a lot special, firstly I love playing in Chennai and secondly after injury, I was looking to play all three formats, this was my first match in this format and hopefully I did better. Definitely, it was emotional, I was looking to score runs in every game. Coming back to Test cricket where I belong the most, being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else,” Pant said after his heroics in the second innings of the first Test match in Chennai on Sunday.

“Pant’s keeping standing up to the stumps drastically improved before his serious injury, following an ultimatum from coach Ravi Shastri. The fact that Pant progressed from being a dubious keeper against spinners to a very good gloveman standing up to the stumps, admirably displayed his willingness to work hard,” Chappell added.

India will tour Australia in November starting with the 1st Test on November 22. The Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

