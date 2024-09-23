“Definition a lot special, firstly I love playing in Chennai and secondly after injury, I was looking to play all three formats, this was my first match in this format and hopefully I did better. Definitely, it was emotional, I was looking to score runs in every game. Coming back to Test cricket where I belong the most, being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else,” Pant said after his heroics in the second innings of the first Test match in Chennai on Sunday.