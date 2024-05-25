Here's Where To Watch & stream 'The Garfield Movie' (2024) Free Online At Home

Animated Movie! Here are options for downloading or watching The Garfield Movie streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the long-awaited Animated Sony film 'The Garfield Movie' at home. Is The Garfield Movie (2024) available to stream? Is watching The Garfield Movie on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Now: The Garfield Movie Online Free

Since Garfield’s debut in the 1970s, Jim Davis’s orange tabby has become one of the most successful brands to evolve from the humble American comic strip. And fortified by a reliable stream of cartoon shows, video games and a couple of bland Bill Murray-voiced films in the early 2000s, Garfield is now one of the more enduring images of the American imagination.

Even if you’ve never consumed Garfield in any prolonged form, you probably know who he is and what he represents. (Mondays: reviled. Lasagna: beloved. Effort of any kind: a fundamental misunderstanding of life.)

It’s particularly odd, then, that the latest iteration of the Garfield empire, the animated “The Garfield Movie,” somehow doesn’t. The film, directed by Mark Dindal, is an inert adaptation that mostly tries to skate by on its namesake. In other words, it’s a Garfield movie that strangely doesn’t feel as if Garfield as we know him is really there at all.

Part of this can be attributed to the voice — Chris Pratt, an overly spunky casting choice that was doomed from the start — but there’s also a built-in defect to the very concept of the big-screen Garfield treatment. An animated, animal-centric children’s movie tends to require a narrative structure of action-packed adventure — the antithesis of Garfield the cat’s raison d’être.

Instead, after a perfunctory origin story of Garfield’s life with his owner, Jon (Nicholas Hoult), and dog companion, Odie (Harvey Guillén), the film is quickly set into adventure mode when Garfield and Odie are kidnapped by a pair of henchman dogs working for a vengeful cat named Jinx (Hannah Waddingham). Garfield’s estranged father, Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), quickly comes to the rescue, but it’s Vic that Jinx is really after. After Jinx demands a truck full of milk as payment for a botched job she took the fall for, Vic, with Garfield and Odie in tow, are off to find a way to pay his debt.

Vic is a new addition to the lore. (Garfield’s father wasn’t present in the many media iterations, save for a few passing mentions.) He abandoned Garfield as a kitten in an alley, and their relationship is strained. This Garfield, aside from the predictable references here and there to his gluttony, is mostly an agitated son who chafes at his dad’s sudden presence in his life.

Even before all of this is set in motion, Garfield is introduced with too much pep in his step by Pratt, who has become, for better or worse, blockbuster animation’s go-to lead (“The Lego Movie,” “Onward,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”). His voice acting, though, lacks the dynamism to embody a memorable character like Garfield. His golden retriever, himbo energy can work in specific situations, like “The Lego Movie,” but here it’s the inverse of what Garfield ought to be. Bill Murray, Garfield’s voice in the earlier films, felt genuinely well suited to the cat’s languor, even if the movies were rough.

Granted, Pratt isn’t helped along elsewhere. The animation is visually flat, with compositions that seem oddly half-populated and cheap. The script, by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds, is weak, with most of its comedy derived from cheap slapstick violence that even kids may tire of, and emotional beats that were written on autopilot.

This is all the more disappointing considering that in 2000, Dindal directed one of the more comically daring big-budget animated works: Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove.” That film opened with a fourth-wall-breaking introduction from its protagonist, just as in this “Garfield”; in “The Emperor’s New Groove,” it foreshadowed the tone of an idiosyncratic work, but here it just reads as lazy.

More cynical viewers might see the film as simply a flotation device for ads, considering the constant product placement. In all his indolence, even Garfield would have dragged himself up to change the channel.

Here's when and how to watch The Garfield Movie, including its theatrical and streaming release date.

When did The Garfield Movie release in theaters?

“The Garfield Movie” officially hit theaters nationwide on Friday, May 24, 2024, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Garfield Movie Streaming Release Date

The Garfield Movie will eventually be released on Netflix, rather than Max or Disney+, per distributor Sony's licensing deal with the streamer.

As for a potential streaming release date, we can look to Sony's recent releases on Netflix: Madame Web, Anyone But You, and Dumb Money were released on Netflix 90, 123, and 128 days after their respective theatrical debuts. Should Sony stay within that window, Garfield would come to Netflix between late August and September.

Where To Watch The Garfield Movie:

As of now, the only way to watch The Garfield Movie is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, May 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon, or becomes available to stream on Netflix and Disney+. Read on for more information.

Watch Now: The Garfield Movie Online Free

Is “The Garfield Movie” streaming?

Not yet. This is a movie that, for now, you’ll only be able to see on the theatrical big screen. But, given that it’s a Sony film, it’ll likely head to Netflix when it’s time for the movie’s streaming debut. We’ll keep you posted on the date when it’s revealed.

Will The Garfield Movie Be On Netflix?

The Garfield Movie will likely be on Netflix as a result of a deal inked between the streaming platform and Sony Pictures Releasing that gives the streamer rights to all the company’s theatrical films starting in 2022.

While a streaming release date for The Garfield Movie has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent Sony film. Thanksgiving was released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023, before coming to Netflix on Feb. 17, 2024 — around three months after it debuted. If The Garfield Movie follows the same pattern, we could be watching from the comfort of our homes by late August 2024.

Will The Garfield Movie Be On Disney+?

Yes, The Garfield Movie will eventually come to Disney+ due to the company’s deal with Sony Pictures Releasing, which allows it access to all of Sony’s theatrical releases following their “Pay 1 TV Window.” This means that The Garfield Movie will be released in theaters, then on digital, then on Netflix and finally on Disney platforms — meaning it’s going to be a while until this happens.

Is The Garfield Movie on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘The Garfield Movie.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Garfield Movie’ is not accessible in its library. Alternatively, you have the option to tune into films along a similar line, such as ‘The Whistleblower‘ and ‘Girl Next.’

Is The Garfield Movie streaming on HBO Max?

No, The Garfield Movie will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the platform — previously known as HBO Max — previously had streaming rights to some 20th Century Studios films, their deal expired at the end of 2022.

Is The Garfield Movie Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new science fiction movie The Garfield Movie on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch The Garfield Movie Free Online

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream The Garfield Movie for free when it comes to Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream The Garfield Movie for free on Disney+ as soon as it drops.

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to The Garfield Movie free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best soap2day alternatives.

There are a few ways to watch The Garfield Movie online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

The Garfield Movie Cast

The Garfield Movie was written by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. It was directed by Mark Dindal and stars the following actors:

Chris Pratt as Garfield

Samuel L. Jackson as Vic

Hannah Waddingham as Jinx

Ving Rhames as Otto

Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle

Cecily Strong as Marge

Harvey Guillén as Odie

Brett Goldstein as Roland

Bowen Yang as Nolan

Snoop Dogg as Snoop Catt

What Is The Garfield Movie About?

The Garfield Movie is a family friendly comedy in which Garfield is reunited with his father, Vic. Here's the official synopsis from Sony:

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Disclaimer:

Outlook India does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof, Outlook India doesn't encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents. In case of any dispute or clarification please feel free to write to the content owner at arifulbsl3@gmail.com