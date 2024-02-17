The Next Crypto Bull Run: Top 5 Contenders For 2024

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a cryptocurrency that's getting a lot of attention lately. It's worth about $41.8 billion, and its value has gone up by a whopping 312% in the last year. People are interested in Solana because it's different from other cryptocurrencies and can do some cool stuff. It was launched in March 2020 and can be used for things like making decentralised apps, smart contracts, and unique digital items called non-fungible tokens NFTs.

But Solana has had some problems, especially with its network going down for almost a whole day in February 2023. This made some people wonder if Solana was reliable.

However, Solana is still pushing forward. They're getting ready to release a new smartphone called Solana Mobile, which is cheaper than their first one and has some cool features. Even though their first phone, called Saga, didn't sell well at first, it started to pick up after they lowered the price. In fact, it sold out completely. People are even buying Saga phones for more money than they originally cost because they want them so much. Plus, a digital coin called BONK that's based on Solana is doing really well, which is helping Solana grow even more.

Right now, the price of Solana is about $96.55, down from its highest point of $126.42 in December. But experts think it could go back up, especially with all the good things happening with Solana. They even think it could start a big price increase trend called a bull run in 2024.

The Latest Trends in Crypto - What Lies Ahead?

As we step into 2024, things are looking up for the cryptocurrency market. The economy is doing well. Good news about regulation has hit the headlines recently. For instance, there have been positive legal decisions regarding cryptocurrencies like XRP and BTC. Plus, the US has given the green light to 11 new Bitcoin ETF investment funds.

A change in how the US government handles money is also creating bullish momentum cryptocurrencies. They've decided not to raise interest rates, meaning more money in the market. When there's more money, individuals invest and spend more. Also, because safer investments like bonds aren't as appealing anymore, more folks will turn to risk-on options, like cryptocurrencies to make money.

On top of all that, it's election year in the US. During these years, politicians tend to do things that they think will help them get re-elected. So, there will be even more positive moves towards cryptocurrencies.

Another thing boosting the crypto market is all the work that's been going on behind the scenes since the last bull market in 2021. Many teams have been busy getting ready to launch new crypto projects, thanks to all the capital that came in during the last boom.

So, when you put it all together; better government policies, election year perks, friendlier regulation, and new projects it looks like the upcoming year will be a strong year for cryptocurrencies.

Bull Run Prediction in 2024?

Now you know the best projects for the 2024 crypto bull run, let’s look at the industries forecast to lead the movement:

Metaverse Development: Expect significant growth in Metaverse projects, reshaping digital experiences. GameFi: GameFi will emerge as a major trend, blending gaming and decentralised finance. Pikamoon, an exciting 3D P2E Web3 game has quickly become the talk of the town in the crypto gaming world, attracting gamers and investors. Artificial Intelligence Creeps Into Web3: Artificial Intelligence integration into Web3 platforms will accelerate. Decentralised Autonomous Organizations (DAO): Decentralised Autonomous Organizations gain traction, reshaping governance models. Decentralised Finance (DeFi): Decentralised Finance remains a focal point for innovation and investment. Innovative dApps: Innovative decentralised applications (dApps) will drive user engagement. Large-Scale Transition to Web3: The transition to Web3 will escalate further, with large-scale adoption taking place across several industries. Mainstream Adoption of Crypto Payments: Crypto payments will see mainstream acceptance, revolutionising financial transactions.

Next Crypto Bull Run - FAQs

What's driving the next cryptocurrency's next bull run?

Factors like institutional adoption, metaverse development, and regulatory changes are fueling the anticipated crypto bull run.

Which cryptocurrencies are poised for success in 2024's bull run?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and newcomer PIKA are expected to shine in the upcoming crypto bull run.

What influences the cryptocurrency market in 2024?

Institutional adoption, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and economic outlook shape the cryptocurrency market..

Why is PIKA gaining traction in the crypto market?

PIKA's user-friendly features, transparent operations, and strong community support make it stand out among cryptocurrencies.