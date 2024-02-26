Best Crypto for Next Bull Run in 2024 (Our Top 3 Picks)

The global financial ecosystem is progressively depending more on the crypto market. This depicts that a huge opportunity exists for a fruitful collaboration between conventional financial systems and digital assets, leading to a transformative synergy.

Bitcoin's recent surge past $50,000 has rekindled interest in the market, indicating potential for a strong bull run ahead. The upcoming Bitcoin halving in April 2024 is expected to further boost this momentum. Investors are focusing on the best crypto for the next bull run during this opportune time.

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant revenue growth, with a projected annual increase of 13.98% from 2023 to 2027, reaching an estimated $68.75 billion by 2027. Currently, the average revenue per cryptocurrency user stands at $60.75.

This growth is supported by strong capital inflows, driving the market cap above $1.6 trillion from just over $800 billion at the start of 2023. The best crypto projects for next bull run such as Pikamoon have recently caught the attention of investors and analysts in this space.

When is The Next Crypto Bull Run Expected?

The next crypto bull run prediction is based on various aspects for the cryptocurrency market, particularly for bitcoin. These predictions are anchored on search results and data analysis.

According to CoinCodex's algorithmic Bitcoin price prediction, Bitcoin is currently in the accumulation range. It would be a wise decision to acquire Bitcoin at this time. However, this is not a prediction for the upcoming bull run.

Technical Analyst CryptoCon predicts that the next bull run for Bitcoin will begin on November 28, 2024. They anticipate the price peak to occur around 21 days after that date in 2025, followed by a price low at a similar time in 2026.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, states that historically, a bull run in cryptocurrency prices usually begins after a Bitcoin halving. He forecasts that the current Bitcoin and cryptocurrency price downturn could potentially last for another 18 months.

Cryptopotato recently published an article predicting a 400% increase in the price of Bitcoin over the next two years. Factors such as the impending halving and increasing institutional interest are expected to drive this growth. The next peak is forecasted to be between $130,000 and $145,000.

The bull run in 2024–2025 is expected to be led by Bitcoin, with the halving sparking a new bull run. There is a high chance of a spot ETF approval before the event, which could attract businesses to invest in Bitcoin. This influx of investment may drive the price of Bitcoin up to $175,000–$200,000 per BTC.

The timing and scope of the next bull run in the cryptocurrency market will not align with previous predictions. It is important to understand that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and price fluctuations can be significant due to various factors.

Top 3 Picks for This Bull Run

Cryptocurrency investors are inclined to seek out promising altcoins that exhibit potential for value appreciation and attractive returns. Here are the top 3 altcoins worth considering for investment in the current bullish market.