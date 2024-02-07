Kana Labs And METABORA SG Forge Strategic Partnership In Web3 Game-Fi Ecosystem

Kana Labs, a pioneer in Web3 and blockchain infrastructure has inked a strategic partnership with METABORA SG the Web3 gaming arm of Kakao Games. This partnership aims to usher in a new era of innovation within the Web3 gaming landscape that will help reshape the market through advanced technological integration.



The two firms have entered into a mutually beneficial agreement focused on strengthening technological collaboration and enhancing wallet user experience on the BORA platform. Aside from this, Metabora SG also plans on expanding its presence in the APAC region with the help of Kana Labs. This agreement strategically positions Metabora SG to easily extend its reach into the Japanese market by leveraging Kana Labs' membership in JCBA and its presence in the Japanese market.

Kana Labs will help introduce the BORA platform’s game and content in the Japanese market and facilitate collaboration opportunities with major local Web3 gaming platforms. Kana Labs will also actively contribute to marketing efforts and brand awareness creation.

Kana Labs' reputation for simplifying complexities in DeFi and GameFi markets is underlined by their cutting-edge cross-chain and EIP-4337-based products. Their multi-chain ecosystem, seamlessly integrating EVM and non-EVM chains, promises unparalleled accessibility and user-friendly experiences.



METABORA SG is a sub-subsidiary of Kakao Games, renowned for its user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment content. Kakao Games, the parent firm of METABORA SG, is a multinational gaming powerhouse specializing in multi-platform game development (PC, Mobile) and pioneering technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR & VR).

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone, promising to reshape the Web3 gaming ecosystem through the collaborative prowess of Kana Labs and METABORA SG.

About the firm:

METABORA SG - METABORA SG is a blockchain game developer and the developer of blockchain platform BORA renowned for servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment content based on a myriad of experiences in development and service. It is a subsidiary of Kakao Games, one of the biggest game publishers in Korea.

Kakao Games - Kakao Games is a multi-platform game publisher and developer headquartered in South Korea. It is a subsidiary of Kakao Corp, well-known for KakaoTalk, the number one social messaging platform in South Korea.



Kana Labs - Kana Labs is a pioneering force in the Web3 and blockchain infrastructure space, simplifying the complexities of DeFi and GameFi markets. Their platform offers a vast multi-chain ecosystem, seamlessly integrating both EVM and non-EVM chains, catering to the needs of both end users and developers/founders. Kana Labs empowers users and businesses to access, navigate, and thrive in the world of decentralized finance and gaming through innovative tools and solutions.